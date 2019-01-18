Bon Kalindo pleads not guilty

By Jarson Malowa, Contributor:

Mulanje South legislator Bon Kalindo has pleaded not guilty to his second count of disorderly conduct at the police.

Kalindo was arrested last week Thursday for insulting President Peter Mutharika and disorderly conduct at Balaka Police Station when the police arrested two aides of Vice-President Saulos Chilima – Joshua Valera and Kushi Unyolo – at the launch of Chabanja cha Yao.

However, the state has asked Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court in Zomba not to enter plea on the first count of insulting the President.

Regional Prosecution Officer for the Eastern Region Christopher Katani told the court to drop the first count because of feedback from their investigators.

However, Katani asked for 21 days for state to parade its witnesses in the case, a request which Chief Resident Magistrate Mzondi Mvula accepted.

Mvula also decided positively to the defence’ plea that they must give its response after seven days.

In an interview, lawyer representing Kalindo, counsel Bright Theu, said they will wait patiently for the state’s documents.

As we went to the press, Kalindo was told not to leave the court until he surrenders his passport as part of bail conditions.

According to Theu, Kalindo did not surrender his passport because he was in the hospital.

“I met him in hospital today [Friday] and I know that he left the hospital going straight to the court and he did not have time to go home to get his passport,” Theu said.

In an interview, Kalindo said he had been given medication from Blantyre Adventist Hospital where he was admitted.

“I am much feeling better and I am good but not 100 percent because my blood pressure is still high. I hope I will fully recover after I complete this medication,” he said.