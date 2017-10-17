DPP causes fracas in Nsanje Lalanje, voters turn in large numbers

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa and another MEC official saved the life of a senior DPP official identified as Salif Gova after a mob, suspected to be MCP supporters, descended on him ready to stone him on suspicion that he was campaigning for a DPP candidate.

The mob descended on Gova and another DPP official Smart Kamangila, after they were allegedly found campaigning within the precincts of the voting at Bangula primary school in Nsanje.

Gova was whisked away and kept in police custody for his own safety.

Earlier, some angry people deflated tyres of a car suspected to be distributing DPP campaign paraphernalia after the campaign period ended.

The police also whisked another vehicle which the people wanted to torch over similar allegations.

Most of the polling centres were opened for voting at exactly 6 o’clock in the morning and in Ndirande Makata ward where there are four contestants the turnout was good early in the morning.

In Lilongwe Msozi North, voting had to be stopped for a few minutes after some quarters doubted the indelible ink that was being used.

While In Mayani North ward, some people failed to vote after they discovered that their names were not in the voters’ register.

In Nsanje Lalanje, voting started early as around six and by 5 AM, people had already started queuing to cast their votes.

Our reporters there say most of the voters looked excited to choose their Parliamentarian for the area.

Although there was heavy presence of armed police, the elections have so far been described as peaceful.

In the elections, 160,000 voters are expected to cast votes in 3 constituencies and 3 wards.

Political analysts and social commentators say this is a litmus test for major parties Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Times crew is on the ground, providing minute to minute updates of the election.

