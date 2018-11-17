Flames’ judgement day

By Williams Gondwa in Moroni Comoros:

The temperature is high in Moroni as Malawi national football team attempts to put its 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on track against Comoros Islands this afternoon.

Comoros have been a hard nut to crack at home having held both group B leaders Cameroon and second-placed Morocco to 1-1 and 2-2 draws, respectively.

The Indian Ocean island team may be anchoring the group with just two points but it has been able to score despite also conceding.

This could be a threat to the Flames who have not scored in their last four matches.

However, Malawi Coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) is confident his charges can stun Comoros at home.

The Belgian coach said his troops played a high pressing game against Cameroon and can dismantle Comoros if they stick to their game plan.

“This is a must win game for us and we are ready to fight for a win. I am very impressed with the level of fitness of my players and I have no doubt that after an impressive perfomance during the Cameroon game, we can beat Comoros,” RVG, whose team lies third on the table with four points, said.

Without South Africa-based Gabadinho Mhango and John ‘CJ’ Banda who plies his trade in Mozambique, the Flames are likely to bank on the partnership of strikers Chiukepo Msowoya and Richard Mbulu.

With Charles Swini manning the goalposts, the Be Forward Wanderers duo of Chembezi Dennis and Stanley Sanudi will play in defence alongside Nyasa Big Bullets Captain John Lanjesi.

The Flames are also without the South Africa-based duo of Captain Limbikani Mzava and Gerald Phiri Junior.

Msowoya said they have all it takes to score against Comoros: “We need to show that we are hungry for our win. We need to play as a team and attack from the word go.”