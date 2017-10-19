Lawrence Kadzitche publishes third book

Writer Lawrence Kadzitche, creator of Katakwe which appears in The Weekend Nation, has published a third book titled Katakwe Kumudzi.

Kadzitche said it has taken him close to three years to work on the book which is one long story.

“It has been a long journey working on this book. Actually, the idea to write this book came in 2009,” Kadzitche said.

He said, in contrast to different stories he writes in The Weekend Nation, this is one long story that would entertain people while educating them.

“It is an interesting story that talks about Katakwe and his lover Betina Shuga. There are several issues that the book is tackling; ranging from day to day issues and culture,” Kadzitche said.

The writer has restricted himself to writing his Katakwe stories in Chichewa and it is all the same with the book – Katakwe Kumudzi.

“Writing in Chichewa is all about promoting and preserving our languages. We have to be proud of our languages. Actually, the book has been written in a simple way so that everyone can read,” he said.

Kadzitche’s previous books are Katakwe Zaka 10 and Katakwe Kutauni.

“The book is already on the market and can be accessed in all bookshops. As I said earlier, the aim of the book is to entertain people but also explain what happens in the village,” he said.

Kadzitche, through his Katakwe Kutauni book, also produced a film titled Tauni Siyisunga Kape which he said is currently out of stock.

“All the copies of the movie were sold and I am happy with the response I received from the people and now I am even planning a second movie. I am hoping to do the same with this third book,” he said.

Kadzitche said that the book was also part of documenting his work.

He said the story is set against the background of ignorance, envy, greed and jealousy—the sins that hold progress in villages hostage and a rich background of traditional dances and customs.

