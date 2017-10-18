BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 10:09
Let us standardise our music— Erik Paliani

About the author

Sam Banda

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Times Radio Live

E-EDITION

ACCESS THE E-EDITION

TIMES TV SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY 18 OCTOBER, 2017

PICK OF THE DAY 21:00 Tchutchutchu

04:45   Pemphero La M'mawa
05:00   Breakfast Live
08:00   News Bulletin
08:30   Business Time (Repeat)
09:00   Nkhani Mu Chichewa
09:30   In The News
10:15   Point Blank (Repeat)
11:00   Poetry
11:30   BBC World
12:30   Tikudziweni (Repeat)
13:00   Times News Bulletin
13:30   Carnations
14:00   Nkhani Mu Chichewa
14:30   Urban Trend
16:00   Ana Ife
17:00   My Dream (Repeat)
17:30   Women In The Fore (Repeat)
18:00   Dangalanga
18:30   Geni Nkujiya
19:00   Nkhani Mu Chichewa
19:30   Bayete Naturals Special Program
19:45   Interlude
20:00   Times News Hour
21:00   Tchutchutchu
21:45   In The News (Repeat)
22:15   Interlude
22:30   Times News Hour (Repeat)
23:30   Fusion
00:00   BBC World

Hot Current

Facebook

Our Socials Counter

Blantyre

Blantyre, Malawi
October 18, 2017, 10:09 am
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
humidity: 29%
wind speed: 0 m/s ESE
sunrise: 5:11 am
sunset: 5:40 pm
 

Lilongwe

Lilongwe, Malawi
October 18, 2017, 10:09 am
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
humidity: 26%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
sunrise: 5:17 am
sunset: 5:44 pm
 

Recent Videos

Mzuzu

Mzuzu, Malawi
October 18, 2017, 10:09 am
Sunny
Sunny
28°C
humidity: 40%
wind speed: 0 m/s S
sunrise: 5:18 am
sunset: 5:41 pm
 

Recent Comments

Copyright © 2002–2017. Times Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Softek

error: © Times Malawi. Trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners