Nam grosses K124,000

By Williams Gondwa:

Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) collected K124,000 from gate takings on the last day of Presidential Netball Trophy national finals played at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) on Saturday.

Supporters paid K200 per head to watch the final and third-placed matches.

There were no details as to how much teams pocketed from the net.

BYC management does not have records for the capacity of the facility.

Nam General Secretary, Carol Bapu, said the amount was satisfactory, considering circumstances that affected the process.

“We are still learning and are being encouraged by the response. There were some factors that affected gate revenue such as basketball matches at the adjacent court,” she said.

Bapu said Nam would also improve on pricing and marketing.

“The attendance was quite massive but, in future, we will also consider increasing the gate fee. We will also work on promoting the games to sensitise the public,” she said.

Bapu said, if successfully implemented, gate charges would enable major netball stakeholders to have another reliable source of revenue.

BYC comprises courts for activities such as volleyball, tennis and basketball; hence, it is difficult to make all fans who enter the premises pay to watch netball.

In 2017, Nam also tried the initiative during the disbanded GOtv Netball Champions League when the association raised K119,990 in two days.

That year, supporters paid K200 per head at the gate.

However, during that time there were security lapses that contributed to the low figure.

Kukoma Diamonds won the Presidential title after beating Blue Eagles Sisters 37-37.

Revived Tigresses finished third after overcoming Civonets.