Nomads cautious on transfer market

By Williams Gondwa:

Be Forward Wanderers Chairperson, Gift Mkandawire, has said the club is acting cautiously on the transfer market to control its expenditure in the 2019 season.

Wanderers have made just one big signing in the current transfer window, with more expected before the season kick offs.

Mkandawire said signing new players comes with financial obligations, hence the need to control the club’s spending on the market.

But he said the Nomads are still monitoring several players who could be signed to help revitalise the team.

“Towards the end of last season, particularly in October, we struggled to pay game bonuses because the boys were winning one game after another. Of course, winning games was good for us but caught us off guard as we needed to raise more money to pay the players. “But the biggest challenge was that we were not getting much from gate collections in some games. So, we had to improvise to ensure that our players got bonuses on time,” Mkandawire said.

He therefore stressed on the need to have an affordable wage bill for easy management of the team to avoid player sit-ins that characterised some of last season’s training sessions.

“The money that we were getting from our sponsor, Be Forward, was not enough to cater for all our needs in the 2018 season. It was not even enough for salaries because we had a bloated squad. “People should also know that our boys have got high salaries across the board. So, this year, we want to make sure that all salaries are within range. This will help us to have some surplus for other needs,” Mkandawire said.

He also said the club would intensify its commercialisation drive to strengthen its financial muscle.

“We will fully venture into commercialisation so that the club sustains its operations. We are also looking at gate management which has been a problem because we had a lot of debts. We had cases where the debtors would come to the gate and try to grab our money. This was unfortunate and should not happen again,” Mkandawire added.