Piksy to celebrate UMP Awards at Rock City

By Sam Banda Jnr:

Piksy is set to give people a treat Saturday at Rock City in Lilongwe as he celebrates his success in the 2018 Urban Music People (UMP) Awards, where he was the biggest winner after claiming two awards including that of Artist of the Year.

Rock City is an entertainment outfit that is slowly gaining ground in the capital.

The venue has, among others, hosted top acts such as Lulu and Erik Paliani.

Piksy, who on Monday performed at Malawi University of Science and Technology spicing up a gender-based violence (GBV) awareness event, described 2018 as a successful year and that he is looking forward to the best in 2019.

“I would like to thank God for the success in 2018. I worked hard and we are doing the same this year. It is the fruit a team work and that includes my producer and manager. People should expect an album which will have all the singles I produced,” Piksy said.

Apart from claiming the Artist of the Year Award in the UMP 2018, Piksy also scooped

the Song of the Year for the hit ‘Umakwana’.

He said people would see the best of live music at Rock City.

Dubbed Awards Celebration Concert, Piksy said the show is all about thanking his fans for the support.

“I would like them to join me in celebrating my success and to continue doing so this year and beyond,” Piksy said.

Rock City Manager, Louis Jana, said it is an honour for them to host Piksy whose music continues to conquer.

“Rock City is a perfect platform for Piksy’s fans to enjoy his vibes. Our equipment is top notch, the stage of high standard and the ambience of Rock City is both relaxing and stimulating. We will start on time at 7pm and the entry fee is K3,000 per person,” Jana said.

With two albums to his credit, namely Maso and Mthunzi, Piksy is set to release his third album Mtunda later this year.

Meanwhile, the venue is also expected to host a Jazz Night on January 26 featuring among others, Paliani, Waliko Makhala, Rick Deja, Dan Sibale and Owen Mbilizi.