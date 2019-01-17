Thugs assault MP Bon Kalindo

By Stephen Dakalira:

Unidentified youths, suspected to be Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Cadets, beat up Mulanje South Member of Parliament Bon Kalindo in the border district Wednesday, in an incident that is believed to be politically motivated.

Mulanje Police pulicist, Gracium Ngwira, refused to comment on the matter. He referred The Daily Times to Southern Region Police publicist Ramsy Mshani who is handling the issue.

“I am aware of the incident and we are still investigating,” Mshani said.

A political analyst has since warned that the incident signals that the build-up to the May 21 Tripartite Elections might be characterised by violence due to intolerance among parties.

The legislator, who was arrested last week before being granted bail on Tuesday for allegedly insulting President Peter Mutharika, Wednesday claimed that the attackers were sent by DPP officials while he was at Mulanje District Commissioner’s (DC) office.

“I was meeting the DC to discuss issues such as when exactly we will inaugurate police units constructed in my area… while there, some of my constituents came to greet me. At that point, I noticed that some metres away [Charles], Mchacha [DPP regional governor for the South] and Mai Nachuma were discussing with party cadets who seemed to be re-grouping. “Before I knew what was happening, they were beating me heavily in the head and I started bleeding from the mouth and nose,” said Kalindo, who claimed to be speaking from Mulanje District Hospital where he sought medical help.

However, Mchacha feigned ignorance on the matter, claiming he was inside the DC’s office when the alleged incident happened.

“I am also just hearing such reports but in all honesty, I was not there when the alleged incident happened…It is sad that every time something bad happens, people quickly try to drag my name into it,” Mchacha said.

He added that the DPP has been propagating peace and tolerance, especially when the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections draw closer.

Mchacha, who is also Homeland Security Deputy Minister, said he was in the district alongside his boss, Nicholas Dausi, to attend the funeral ceremony of four people who died in a road accident on Tuesday while on their way to attend John Chilembwe Day commemorations at Providence Industrial Mission in Chiradzulu District.

Kalindo is among a group of politicians that broke ranks with the governing DPP to join UTM, an opposition party which Vice-President Saulos Chilima, spearheads.

Chancellor College political science lecturer, Mustafa Hussein, Wednesday described the attack on Kalindo as unfortunate, stressing that it can dampen people’s expectations ahead of the elections.

“We should expect more of such tension between parties targeting particular individuals who seem to be opponents in particular areas. It is important that all parties and political leaders should condemn such acts and ensure that they do not occur,” Hussein said.

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party leader, Lazarus Chakwera, made u-turn while in transit from Lilongwe to the commemorations after being tipped that the situation was volatile.

Recently, thugs torched a motor vehicle for a UTM official ahead of a politically rally which Chilima addressed in Mangochi.

Mulanje was also an epicentre of clashes between DPP and MCP supporters during ward council elections which took place last year.

Meanwhile, UTM deputy publicist, Leonard Chimbanga, has issued a statement, urging the police to investigate and bring to book the culprits who attacked Kalindo, “… otherwise we will begin to think the police are an accomplice to the terror that is being perpetuated by the DPP.”

Kalindo was later taken to Malamulo Adventist Hospital where he was admitted.